Wired 25: The 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums And Mixtapes Of 2012 So Far

The Summer is over and it’s just about that time to take a look back on all of the excellent music that has dropped in 2012. Since the lines of mixtapes and albums have become so blurred with so much effort going into free music, why separate them? From Rick Ross to Nas to Wiz Khalifa and Schoolboy Q, veterans and young bucks stood toe to toe by dropping quality effort after quality effort.

There are sure to be many great albums and mixtapes left off of this list, but that just speaks to how strong the year has been in music. It wasn’t easy, but Hip-Hop Wired has broken down the top 25 albums and mixtapes this year so far in this week’s edition of Wired 25. Hit the jump to check out the best that this year had to offer so far.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Takes Blue Ivy Carter On A Helicopter Ride [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »