Opening Statements In The YSL RICO Trial Started Today

Young Thug and his associates will finally have their chance in court. The opening statements for the YSL RICO trial began today.

Raw Story is reporting that the much anticipated federal trial regarding Young Thug allegedly running an organized criminal empire commenced today. According to CNN, the prosecutor immediately came out swinging and portrayed YSL as a miniature mafia. “YSL operated as a pact,” said Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and claimed Young Thug was “King Slime.” She went on to further detail their supposed operation.

“They created a crater in the middle of Fulton County’s Cleveland Avenue community that sucked in the youth, the innocence and even the lives of some of its youngest members,” she added. The prosecutor also says the “Ski” rapper made sure to not have direct dealings with his team when it came to executing his criminal requests saying Thug “knew that he needed to have distance between himself and the crimes members and associates of YSL were committing on behalf of the gang.”

The road to get this case in front of a judge has been a long one. The man born Jeffery Williams and several members of his team were booked by federal authorities on varying charges related to racketeering, theft, distribution of narcotics and criminal conspiracy to name a few. On May 9, 2022 Young Thug and Gunna were among the 28 members of Young Stoner Life who were in a 56-count Georgia RICO. Since then, bringing it to trial has been marred by a host of problems including a jury selection that almost took 10 months and a co-defendant who allegedly tried to pass Young Thug a pill of Percocet.

If found guilty, Young Thug could face five to 20 years in prison.