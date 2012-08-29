DMX’s New England Concert Canceled Amid Violence Concerns

DMX’s New England concert has been canceled as a safety precaution. The show was scheduled for Sept. 7 at the White’s of Westport venue in Westport. Mass., but several violent incidents in the area prompted authorities to encourage the venue to pull the plug on the show. “Local law enforcement strongly advised us against doing this,” said VP of White Westport, Chris Lafrance.

Last Sunday (Aug. 26), two men were shot at the nearby Monet Lounge, while another man was killed in the city of Brockton. Police also arrested three men last week in Fall River following a series of altercations that broke out at the end of a Cassidy concert.

Michael Herren, owner of Hurricane Promotions –the company putting on the show— said that they were prepping for a sold-out performance at the venue which holds up to 1,500 people, and had extra security in place. Herren stands to lose a “significant” amount of money as a result.

“This cancellation is very unfortunate,” X’s publicist told All HipHop. “DMX loves to perform for his fans and hates to have to reschedule his show. However, we are still taking bookings and are hoping to create a national tour this fall.”

X is planning to drop a new album in September and will donate the proceeds to victims of 9/11.

Tickets to the now defunct show were being sold for $33 each, and went on sale last week. Only a “few hundred” had been purchased.

—

Photo: The Hip Hop Chronicle UK