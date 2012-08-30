Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Set Times

Jay-Z’s inaugural Made In America festival is going down this weekend. Sponsored by Budweiser, Jay-Z’s first foray into musical festivals will bring together musicians of all genres ranging from Odd Future, Run DMC, Drake and Maybach Music Group to Pearl Jam, Skrillex, The Dirty Projectors and Santigold.

If you’ve ever been to a festival similar to this one, the toughest decisions are about mapping out exactly which performers to hit up and at what time. Well, Life + Times just released the set list for each of the artists for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Hit the jump to check out the complete list of performers.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

• 8 Best Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion

• Exclusive: Cinematic Music Group’s Jonny Shipes’ Five Rules To Running A Rap Label

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

• God Forgives, I Don’t: 10 Rappers Who Put Grown Man Hands On People Who Were Just Doing Their Job