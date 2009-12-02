MMA Fight Promoters Sue DMX For More Money

The promoters of DMX’s MMA fight that never was are continuing to dig deep into the pockets of Earl Simmons. Thunder Promotions already expressed plans to take him to court for backing out of his scheduled fight against Eric Martinez this month.

As previously reported, the promotion company claims DMX’s cancellation has caused them hundreds of thousands of dollars and is taking him to court for $1 million dollars. Before they dry out his pockets completely, the promoters are asking for a small amount they allege is past due.

Thunder Promotions filed court papers in November claiming that X did not pay back the $6,000 advance given to him for the event. They are seeking their $6,000 advance along with the $1 million as initially requested.

Coolio is set to replace him in the fight.

