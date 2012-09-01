Slaughterhouse ft. Swizz Beatz – “Throw It Away” [VIDEO]

Forget a ski mask, the men of Slaughterhouse are trying to get it the pig mask way in the new video for “Throw It Away” featuring Swizz Beatz. It’s a crime scene for Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5’9″, Swizz Beatz and Eminem in this video off of the new album Welcome To: OUR HOUSE.

Between “the mark,” “The loser,” “the secretary,” and more, everyone has their own agenda in this video as it’s all about who will get the last laugh. If the storyline seems a little bit too much to follow, there’s always the female scenery to look at as well. Hit the jump to check out the new video from Slaughterhouse featuring Swizz Beatz and buy Welcome To: OUR HOUSE, available now.

Photo: VEVO