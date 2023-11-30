The GAP And Dapper Dan Partner Up For New “DAP GAP” Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most well received collaborations is getting a second edition. The GAP and Dapper Dan have partnered up for a new DAP GAP campaign.

Hype Beast is reporting that the national retailer is tapping the iconic atelier once again to bring his distinct flavor to a new collection. The initiative was announced on Giving Tuesday and is framed as a love letter from Dapper Dan to his beloved hometown of Harlem. This time he shares the spotlight with other Harlemites including several local legends and up and coming change makers. Joining Dan are the likes of Melba Wilson (owner of icon Melba’s Restaurant), Felipe Luciano (an original member of The Lost Poets) and fashion model Alberth Johnson.

Dapper Dan shared his enthusiasm regarding the project in a formal statement. “A breakthrough is when people finally find their space in areas they have never been before, but a breakout is when you take the culture and the people who created it and bring it around the world. When Gap came to me, this partnership signified a breakout for the culture,” said Dapper Dan. “This DAP GAP campaign is my love letter to Harlem, and my way of continuing to propel our culture and community forward. Gap gave us the global presence that allowed us to have the breakout and I can’t wait for the next generation to be a part of this movement.”

Included in the capsule are hooded sweatshirts, matching logo sweatpants in houndstooth print, hats, socks, and a tote bag. The collection is available in sizes toddler 2T to adult XXXL and retails from $25 to $128. Dapper Dan will launch the collection at The Gap store on 125th Street on December with a wider release to follow.