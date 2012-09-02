Jay Electronica Performs At “Made In America” Festival, New Single To Feature Chris Brown

There was a Jay Electronica sighting in Philadelphia yesterday. The New Orleans rapper hopped back across the pond to to rock at the first day of Jay-Z’s “Made In America” festival, performing some of his more notable tracks, including “Exhibit C,” “Exhibit A” and “The Ghost of Christopher Wallace.” Giving numerous shouts to Philadelphia when he was on stage, Jay Elec even hopped into the crowd to perform up close and personal with his fans. As he finished up, Jay Elec said, “The album will be out soon, we mixing now; single featuring Chris Brown.”

Yep, despite being nowhere in sight on the alleged Act II: Patents Of Nobility tracklist that dropped back in July, Breezy will be on the much delayed album’s lead single. Also, [dead] at whoever in the crowd shouted “F-ck Chris Brown!” after Jay made his announcement.

Watch some of Jay Electronica’s set at the inaugural “Made In America” festival after the break.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]

Photo: Instagram