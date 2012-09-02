Kanye West & G.O.O.D. Music Close Out 1st Day Of “Made In America” Festival [VIDEO]

For a surprise that shouldn’t be a surprise when you really think about it, Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music gang of rappers (Common, Big Sean, Pusha T) closed out the first day of Jay-Z’s “Made In America” festival. After Hova announced they’re arrival, Pusha dropped the first verse (from the “Don’t Like (Remix)”) and even from the video you can tell that the crowd went 4Loko. All the vital tracks were cover included Yeezy’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Cold” as well as “New God Flow,” “Dance (A$$)” and “Mercy.” Pusha Ton is definitely a problem when he’s on stage, word to Ric Flair.

Of course, the last song performed was “Ni–as In Paris.” G.O.O.D. Music’s album, Cruel Summer, is now set to drop on September 18th and its tracklist was recently revealed.

Watch G.O.O.D. Music tear down Philly after the break.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Dominican Snack Box “Sweet Suleika” [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Hip-Hop Albums And Mixtapes Of 2012 So Far

• The 10 Best GIF’s From 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s “Birthday Song” [PHOTOS]

• Chris Lighty: A Timeline Of Accomplishments [PHOTOS]

• A Look At Hurricane Katrina, 7 Years Later [PHOTOS]

• What A Thug About: 5 Examples Of Beanie Sigel’s Legal Struggles

• The 23 Best Rapper Cameos In Cartoons [PHOTOS]

• 7 Hilarious Hip-Hop Moments From The Hit TV Show Martin

—

Photo: Made In America