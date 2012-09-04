Mystikal ft. Birdman, Jae Millz and Detail – “One Night” [VIDEO]

Green screens back! Green screens back! The same method that YMCMB used to keep Lil Wayne relevant while he was in the big house looks to have been used for Mystikal while he was locked down for violating his probation and spending 81 extra days in jail after his initial release.

The entire YMCMB crew and it’s affiliates are here as Jae Millz, Birdman, Detail, T-Pain, Bow Wow and more are appear in the video for “One Night.” Mystikal is as animated as ever in this new joint and Birdman is doing plenty of handrubs. Nice. Hit the jump to check out “One Night.”



