G.O.O.D. Music’s Pre-MTV VMA Party W/ Moet [PHOTOS]

Last night in California, the G.O.O.D. Music crew celebrated the MTV Video Music Awards and partied it up courtesy of Moet to celebrate the completion and impending release of the crews new album, Cruel Summer. While Kanye West was in New York, his crew including Big Sean, Common, and Teyana Taylor hosted a private 50-person dinner and after-party at West Hollywood’s Bagatelle restaurant.

Ne-Yo, NeNe Leakes, Jennifer Williams, Jesse Williams, Eva Marcille, and Lance Gross were some of the guests that stopped by the party to show love and party with the G.O.O.D. Music family. DJ Wonder worked the turntables, spinning hits from the G.O.O.D. folks and their Def Jam labelmates. Hit the jump to check out all the photos from the event courtesy of NecoleBitchie.

Photo: Necole Bitchie

