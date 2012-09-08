Gucci Mane – “Bussin Juggs” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane is back with Waka Flocka Flame by his side for the new video, “Bussin Juggs.” It’s Gucci season as he’s getting ready to drop another mixtape, Trap God, which hits the streets on October 17th. The Atlanta rapper is back in the workplace, also known as the Trap, talking about how he got in the game.

He’s rolling deep on the block, selling bricks and counting stacks; are you not entertained? Gucci Mane’s Trap God mixtape, which will feature this song, as well as “El Chapo.” Hit the jump to check out the mixtape’s cover art as well as the video for “Bussin Juggs” from Miley Cyrus’ favorite rapper.

Photo: YouTube