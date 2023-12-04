MAGA Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Voices Trump Support in BBC Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kelsey Grammer expressed his support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with the BBC, which was cut short by publicists.

On Monday (December 4), Frasier star Kelsey Grammer sat for an interview with BBC Radio 4 journalist and host Justin Webb. Toward the end, Webb asked the actor and producer: “You mentioned Roseanne early on who had a great comeback but also was a Trump supporter. You were, at least you were, a Trump supporter, I’m fascinated to know if you still are?”

Grammer replied, “I am, and I’ll let that be the end of it.” According to Webb in a studio conversation after the interview aired, he revealed that publicists with Paramount+ UK stepped in and cut the interview short when he tried to inquire further. Representatives for the actor and Paramount+ UK didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“I have to say actually Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it. The Paramount Plus PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we… They decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview,” Webb said. Grammer has been vocal about being a Republican in the past as well as his support for the twice-impeached former president, agreeing with some of his policies while remarking that he was a “brat”. The actor also voiced his support for the controversial Roseanne Barr, the sitcom star and fellow Trump supporter who was booted off of her reboot series on ABC after comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to the character of Ari in 2001’s Planet of The Apes.

The 68-year-old Grammer was on the Today program as part of a promotional tour for the reboot of his widely popular Frasier series which ran from 1993 to 2004, where he reprises the role of finicky psychotherapist Frasier Crane. The new series also stars British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, known for his role in the series Only Fools and Horses. Grammer touched upon working with Lyndhurst who had returned to acting after losing his son at 19 to a brain hemorrhage.

“It was Nic who reminded me that it was only three or four years ago, Archie was standing right next to Nic when I said ‘I think you should be part of the next Frasier.’,“ Grammer said in an emotional voice. “So we’ve always sensed that this was something that was right for us to be together.”