Lies You Tell: Roseanne Barr Claims She Thought Valerie Jarrett Was White

Roseanne Barr has done everything in her power to avoid being pegged a racist after she made a remark via Twitter towards former President Barack Obama staffer, Valerie Jarrett. In a new interview with her son, the canned comedian claims she thought Jarrett was a white woman in an explanation that won’t make sense to anyone.

The Blast reports:

The comedian sat down with her son, Jake, last weekend and allowed herself to be interviewed about the whole fiasco that ended with her getting fired from ABC and everyone from “Roseanne” turning their backs on her.

In a teaser clip to the interview, released by her son, Barr appears noticeably stressed as she puffs on a cigarette and listens to Jake prompt her to explain what she meant by the infamous Valerie Jarrett tweet.

Barr finally interrupts with a cathartic scream of frustration and exclaims, “I thought the b*tch was white, godammit!!! I thought the b*tch was white!!!”

This isn’t the first time Barr has made the claim, and it’s clear she’s feeling the wrath of her loose lips. Check out the teaser clip of the interview below.

