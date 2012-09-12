A$AP Rocky Talks With Sway And Performs Full Verse For “Cockiness” Remix [LISTEN]

During MTV VIdeo Music Awards weekend, Pretty Flacko talks to Sway on Shade 45 about his first time at the awards show. In this sit down with Sway, A$AP Rocky talks about his mindset and how he doesn’t get caught up in the hype and how he doesn’t walk with a chip on his shoulder because he is happy to be getting paid for what he’s loves doing.

He also talks about how he met Rihanna and how he said his friends used to tell him that she had a crush on him. They also spoke about how they met at Coachella. After all of that, he recites the verse that was cut off of the “Cockiness” remix that was originally a 32 cut down to a 16.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe, French Montana & Lil Wayne’s “Yellow Tape” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Shoots “Diced Pineapples” Video In Anguilla [PHOTOS]

• Bape x UNDFTD x adidas Campus, Stan Smith & ZX 5000

• Three 6 Mafia Bring Out Strippers At Supreme NYC Fashion Night Out Party [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: MTV