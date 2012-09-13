50 Cent & Manny Pacquiao To Start Joint Boxing Promotional Company

If you say you predicted this news, we don’t believe you. According to BoxingScene, 50 Cent and Manny Pacquiao are partnering up to create a boxing promotional company. Many should be thinking “WTF?” since 50, a licensed boxing promoter, and Pac Man’s rival Floyd Mayweather (although they have yet to meet in the ring) have had their own TMT (The Money Team) promotion company.

BoxingScene.com has confirmed that eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, and rapper 50 Cent, are going to move forward with a joint promotional venture – according to Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz. In an earlier story, multiple sources advised BoxingScene that TMT Promotions, the promotional company recently started by 50 Cent, was already closing shop. Back in July, 50 Cent announced the formation of TMT Promotions, and quickly signed Yuriorkis Gamboa, Billy Dibb, Celestino Caballero and Andre Dirrell. He also obtained a promoter’s license in New York, and submitted paperwork to get a license in Las Vegas. There was talk of friction between 50 Cent and Mayweather, but never confirmed.

The report goes on to say that TMT Promotions, which just announced this past July, is no more, with the lawyers of one TMT’s fighters reporting that their client will be repped by Mayweather Promotions after being told 50 Cent was no longer promoting bouts. But even more head scratching, it seems that initially the plan was for 50, Mayweather and Pacquiao were to form a company, according to Pac Man’s advisor Michael Koncz..

“50 Cent and I have been talking now for maybe the last two months. They approached us with the idea to form a promotional company. Initially it was going to be 50 Cent, Manny and Floyd. But right now I don’t think Floyd is going to be a part of it. I explained the idea to Manny. We already have a promotional company, MP Promotions, and we have already done three separate promotions from Top Rank…on a small scaler. I have to take the blame for that. I’m in charge of it. There is an element missing there, but I have so much to do with Manny – that I haven’t got that company to where I want it,” Koncz told BoxingScene.com. “I think with 50 Cent, with his entertainment connections and his popularity there, combining that with Manny’s popularity and expertise in boxing – we can bring a new flavor to boxing – we can excite some young boxers and I think we can sign some top quality boxers. I spoke to 50 Cent tonight and confirmed that we’re going to go forward. Manny is coming here this weekend for other business, but we’re all excited about it. With 50’s influence in the music industry – we want to put a different flavor on the shows.”

All this only adds fuel to the fire of rumors that Fitty and Mayweather are no longer best buddies. Let us know what you think of these latest developments in the comments.

Photo: AP