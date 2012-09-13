Cris Cab ft. Big Sean – “Good Girls Don’t Grow On Trees” [VIDEO]

Kick back and relax to this new video from Cris Cab and Big Sean called “Good Girls Don’t Grow On Trees.” The blue eyed soul of Cris Cab is a breezy track that was co-written by Pharrell Williams and produced by Wyclef Jean. This is the first official single from Cris Cab, who will be dropping his first official album undef Island/Def Jam.

Big Sean shows off on this slideshow-themed video with another dope verse taht just adds to the collection of exceptional features he’s had in the past calendar year. Hit the jump to check out the new video courtesy of VEVO and download Big Sean’s new mixtape, Detroit, right now if you are one of the five people left in the world who haven’t heard it.



