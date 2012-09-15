Freddie Gibbs Will Release Baby Face Killa Under His New ESGN Imprint

Freddie Gibbs recently announced the release date for his highly anticipated album, Baby Face Killa. Slated for September 25th, with DJ Drama, Baby Face Killa will be released for free, with a retail No-DJ version available soon after under his new label, ESGN. “ESGN is me. If you’re in it, you know what it’s all about. You might know ESGN from my blog on RapRadar, but it’s basically the full embodiment of what I represent: music, film, fashion and more,” Gibbs said in a statement.

“I decided to partner up with EMPIRE Distribution because I like the way they rock. They make things simple and I like keeping things simple. They allow me to do what I gotta do and help me expand my reach through their various relationships.” There is no word on how this will work in conjunction with Young Jeezy’s CTE, but it looks like there will be more to know in the coming days.

