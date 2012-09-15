The Game Says New Jesus Piece Album Is Inspired By Kanye West [LISTEN]

Jayceon “The Game” Taylor has been sounding more and more mature lately as he’s gotten older. Not only is he getting married (albeit, televising it for an upcoming VH-1 reality show called Married To The Game), but The Game is also gearing up to release a brand new album called Jesus Piece which is inspired by his new found faith in God…and Kanye West.

“I’m calling it Jesus Piece ’cause last year in August I got baptized and so I’ve been going to church, but I still been kinda doing me out here,” Game explained to Jenny Boom Boom. “I still love the strip club and I still smoke and drink. I’m faithful to my family, so I wanted to make an album where you could love God and be of God, but still get it poppin’ in your life.”

“I called in Kanye and he gave me some ideas and we had done a song called ‘Jesus Piece’ on my original album and so once I switched the title, I just kept that song and ‘Celebration,’ and I then redid all the rest of the songs to fit the concept of Jesus Piece.” Game also says the album will include features from Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Scarface, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga and more. Check out the video down below.

Photo: ThizizGame