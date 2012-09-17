Fat Joe ft. Trey Songz, Pusha T, Ashanti & Miguel – “Pride N Joy (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Fat Joe drops a remix to his feature loaded single “Pride N Joy,” adding Trey Songz, Pusha T and Ashanti, with Miguel being only the previous guest, to the party. The OG version featured vocals from Kanye West, Jadakiss, Yasiin Bey, DJ Khaled, Roscoe Dash and Busta Rhymes but the new cast of characters handles all those duties this go around. As the heavy R&B quotient hints to, this version is a bit more subdued but still knocks.

As you really should have expected, Pusha T stars on this remix. Still no word on when Fat Joe will be dropping his next project, or if there will be any more “Pride N Joy” remixes, but this should hold you over for at least a little while longer. .

Listen to the “Pride N Joy (Remix)” after the break.

[Spotted at Rap-Up]

Photo: Instagram