8 Things You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Album

Last night at Chung King studios in New York City, Kendrick Lamar invited a select amount of media, celebrities, and tastemakers to get a first listen to his album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city. His major label debut on Interscope Records is one of the most highly anticipated albums in a long time.

Kendrick prefaced the listening saying that he wasn’t going to play the album in its entirety but he was going to just go with the vibe of the night. Artists like Ab-Soul, Pusha T, Bun B, Elle Varner, Nitty Scott and more were all invited guests of the TDE family to give it one of those old school album listening feels. The event was more of a party than a listening session, but the seven songs that were played were enough to wet the appetite of those anticipating K.Dot’s debut.

Hit the jump to get a preview of good kid, m.A.A.d. city, which hits stores October 22nd.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

• 10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

• 7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

• Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Gets Deluxe “Purple Tape Cassette Box” Reissue [PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

—

Photo: Kazeem Famuyide

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »