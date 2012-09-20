Joe Budden – A Loose Quarter Mixtape Artwork [PHOTO]

After the success of Slaughterhouse’s On The House mixtape and their Shady Records debut album, welcome to: OUR HOUSE, Joe Budden is getting ready to drop a new solo mixtape titled A Loose Quarter. Get it? Slaughterhouse is four people. Joe Budden is one quarter of Slaughterhouse? Loose…quarter? That Budden sure is a clever one.

“My ‘mean verse streak’ I’m on hasn’t stopped yet….. I’m on some other s**t… It’ll all make cents soon,” Joe Budden tweeted yesterday in reference to the mixtape. “Let me just tell [you] rap n****s now.Drop your mixtapes b4 mine… It won’t matter afterward.” Sounds like a warning shot if we’ve ever heard one. Hit the jump to check out the cover for A Loose Quarter.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

• 10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

• 7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

• Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Gets Deluxe “Purple Tape Cassette Box” Reissue [PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

—

Photo: Red Bull