E-40 & Too $hort ft. Travis Porter and Young Chu – “Dump Truck” [LISTEN]

The Bay Area legends get with a few young bucks to create a new record strictly for the ladies. “Dump Truck,” by E-40 & Too Short will appear on their upcoming joint project, History: Function Music. This record features Travis Porter and Young Chu and if you feel like you are out here trying to function when you hear this song, you wouldn’t be alone.

Make sure you look behind you when you back it up like a dump truck on this record. It’s amazing to thing that after twenty years in the game, Forty Water and Too $hort can still make something for the young’ins to get ignorant too. Hit the jump to get a listen to “Dump Truck” and be on the look out for History: Function Music On November 6th.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hold President Obama Fundraiser In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Dart Throwing: U-God Of The Wu-Tang Clan’s 10 Greatest Verses

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Album

• Jonathan Mannion x Lafayette: The Notorious B.I.G. Tee & Skate Deck [PHOTOS]

• Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

• 10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

• 7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Vibe