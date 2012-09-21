Action Bronson – “It’s Me” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Do not adjust your ears, your ears are not deceiving you. Action Bronson is really rapping over a “Under The Sea” sample from The Little Mermaid. This record, produced by Party Supplies, is rumored to be off of the follow up project to the critically acclaimed Blue Chips project that the two put out earlier this year.

Bronson raps “Rhyming over African Jazz/ Put the drug inside the crack of my a**, do a squat then it falls out,” over the innocently sounding Disney theme song that will bring you back to the days of yesteryear. You’ve got to love it. Hit the jump to get a listen to “It’s Me” by Action Bronson and produced by Party Supplies.

DOWNLOAD: Action Bronson – “It’s Me”



Photo: Terry Richardson