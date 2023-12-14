Kid Rock Is Cool With Bud Light Again If Anyone Cares

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Rock, the former struggle rapper who pretended to be from the soil, led a vocal and violent charge against Bud Light after the beer company aligned with a trans influencer. Now, Kid Rock is back teaching a class in struggle-nomics after claiming that Bud Light is back in his can-crushing rotation although it never left if anyone cares.

Kid Rock sat down with right-wing talking head Tucker Carlson for an interview we didn’t view in full and won’t be doing at any time but clips have surfaced online of the pair talking, well, Bud Light, “wokeness,” and whatever MAGA mutts get up to these days.

In the conversation, Rock and Carlson discussed the controversy over trans influencer Dylan Mulvenay working on a collaboration with the popular light beer brand. Rock and others who claim that the beer brand “went woke” by working with Mulvaney walked back their support of the Anheuser-Busch company.

Rock said that the company has suffered enough and says that “they got the message” in keeping in its right-wing fanbase’s preferences when it comes to celebrities they have representing the brand.

Some might remember that Rock took his protest to the next level by shooting up a case of beer with a high-powered weapon during some weird tough-guy act that was supposed to scare folks away from drinking the suds or something.

Anyway, Kid Rock is drinking Bud Light again, even though he’s been caught on camera pounding a can since his little backyard carnival gun show.

Cheers.

[h/t WFLA]

Photo: Getty