Manny Pacquiao Thinks Floyd Mayweather Is Scared Of Him [VIDEO]

50 Cent shook up the boxing world last week when he announced that he was going into business with Floyd Mayweather’s rival, Manny Pacquiao. Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent also reportedly got into a rift, and although Floyd refuses to talk down on Curtis, this has done nothing but reignite the flame of a possible Pacquiao-Mayweather bout.

While on ESPN’s First Take yesterday, Pacquiao was on the show with Juan Manuel Marquez to promote their [fourth] fight against each other. Around the 6:10-min mark, perennial button pusher, Skip Bayless, gets Manny to say in a playful manner that Floyd is scared to fight him. Hit the jump to check it out.

Photo: ESPN