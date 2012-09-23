50 Cent Adds Eminem To Street King Immortal

50 Cent is calling on the assistance of Eminem, and more, for his forthcoming Street King Immortal release. The Queens MC delayed the release for a few years, offering up different names and concepts, before landing on the current title.

During a stop at 102.5 KDON, 50 ran through the list of big name features on the project. “People can expect me, Em… I did a song with Chris Brown on the record, Trey Songz, I did something with Ne-Yo. In the process [of making the album] I recorded with half a music culture. I’ve worked with everybody,” he said.Noting that he hasn’t always been so forthcoming with asking for artist features, times have clearly changed. “I recorded with half a music culture. I’ve worked with everybody. In the past I hadn’t reached out to artists and worked with them as much.”

Given the extended delay of the album, 50 told Hip-Hop Wired to expect nothing but the best from him by saying, “I had enough time to make this album perfect.”

50 is expected to drop another new single in the next few weeks.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired