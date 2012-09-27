Big Sean’s Sophomore Album Gets A Title

It’s easy to forget that Big Sean’s successful debut album, Finally Famous, experienced a number of release date push backs. Now firmly established as one of Hip-Hop’s biggest rising stars, the G.O.O.D. Music rappers sophomore project has a title, Hall Of Fame, and if Sean has his way, it will be out in December.

The Detroit MC reportedly broke the news himself while performing at Olympia De Montréal for his Finally Famous tour. Def Jam has not confirmed this news (as far as the release date), so keep that in mind.

Big Sean has been enjoying critical acclaim for his latest mixtape, Detroit (get yours here). He’s also been keeping busing promoting the release of G.O.O.D. Music team’s compilation album, Cruel Summer, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard album chart.

—

Photo: Def Jam