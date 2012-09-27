CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Styles P. – “W.O.H.” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Curren$y and Harry Fraud‘s EP, Cigarette Boatsis still in heavy rotation. He picks up where he left off with the last video with “W.O.H.,” but this time he gets a little help from Styles P. 

The Hot Spitta enjoys the hood classic, New Jack City, as he picks up a fine red bone and cruises the city in a fly vehicle. In other words, more of the same from your man Spitta Andretti. Some footage from a recent performance with Styles P where Curren$y joined him on stage and kept the party going outside of the venue. Check the full video below.
http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay
MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

T.I. & Lil Wayne Kick It In New Orleans For Their “Ball” Video [PHOTOS]

Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]

Harry Fraud , VIDEO , woh

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close