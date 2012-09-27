Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Styles P. – “W.O.H.” [VIDEO]

Curren$y and Harry Fraud‘s EP, Cigarette Boats, is still in heavy rotation. He picks up where he left off with the last video with “W.O.H.,” but this time he gets a little help from Styles P.

The Hot Spitta enjoys the hood classic, New Jack City, as he picks up a fine red bone and cruises the city in a fly vehicle. In other words, more of the same from your man Spitta Andretti. Some footage from a recent performance with Styles P where Curren$y joined him on stage and kept the party going outside of the venue. Check the full video below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• T.I. & Lil Wayne Kick It In New Orleans For Their “Ball” Video [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

• Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]