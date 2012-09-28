Iggy Azalea – “Bac 2 Tha Future (My Time)” [VIDEO]

Before heading off to Paris Fashion week, Grand Hustle rapper and Wilhelmina model Iggy Azalea drops off a new video for a song called “Bac 2 Tha Future (My Time).” The song will be appearing on the Australian’s forthcoming Trap Gold mixtape, which is due out October 11th.

Iggy drops some bars over a slightly unorthodox, rockish beat from producer 1stDown of FKi on this two-minute tune. Despite having just dropped the Glory EP in July, she let loose the video to celebrate the one year anniversary of the release of her Ignorant Art mixtape.

Although Azalea has actually displayed a genuine ability to rhyme, comparisons to the Bay Area white girl “rapper” Kreayshawn—who had an epic fail of first week record sales to the tune of only 3,900 albums sold—are inevitable due to their similar complexions. Do you think Iggy will be able to avoid pulling a “Kreay” and not flop?

Still no word on when her proper debut, The New Classic, will be out. Watch the Bell Soto directed video for “Bac 2 Tha Future (My Time)” below.

—

Photo: YouTube