Talib Kweli Performs Unheard Harry Fraud-Produced Track At MLB Cafe [VIDEO]

Backed by a live band, Talib Kweli surprised fans when he performed an unheard track last night at New York City’s MLB Cafe. After running through a gamut of notable tracks like “Hot Thing” and “The Blast,” the Brooklyn MC snuck in a new track said to be produced by NYC’s current golden child Harry Fraud, titled “Upper Echelon.” The live band must have given the track’s production a different feel, but excited attendees didn’t seem to mind.

Talib Kweli closed out the concert by performing a few more of his popular tracks and guest verses. “Upper Echelon” will appear on the Blackstar MC’s forthcoming album Prisoner Of Conscious. Along with that, Kweli’s project with Z-Trip, Attack The Block is available for download now. Check out the video footage below.

Photo: YouTube

