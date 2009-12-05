Drake’s Album Pushed Back, Taps Jay-Z, Kanye For Project

Drizzy Drake, Young Money’s resident all-star and now a Grammy nominated rapper, is relinquishing more details on his highly anticipated debut. As previously reported, Drake had the world up in arms waiting for him to release Thank Me Later on Valentine’s Day of 2010. Now unfortunately for stans of Young Money’s Young Angel, that alleged February 14 release date is no more.

In a brief interview with MTV News he told the network that the release date had been changed to March. Remaining skimp on details he shared saying,

“Well I’m making great progress on it. I’m hoping for March now. It’s just pulling everybody together.”

Drakkardanoir also mentioned that he had lineup of people he hoped to work with including the famed soul jazz band featuring vocalist Sade Adu, Sade. Moving back into the standard Hip-Hop references, he dished on upcoming features on the album with Jeezy, Kanye and of course, his brother Wayne.

“I had a wish list for my managers of everybody I wanted involved that stem beyond hip-hop. I’m trying to pull it all together. I’m really trying to work with Sade, Lil Wayne will be on it. Young Jeezy, Jay-Z, Kanye will be doing work on it. It’s in the family.”

If Drizzy really does get that Sade feature, you can officially list that man as my hero. 🙂

Be on the lookout for Thank Me Later in March of next year.