Hit-Boy – “Selfish (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

After dropping his debut rapping project, HITstory, Producer/Rapper Hit-Boy goes into the vault of his mentor to drop a freestyle over the Kanye West-produced “Selfish.”

Hit-Boy, real name Chauncey Hollis, has been the most sought after producers in the last two years after crafting hits for Jay-Z, Kanye West, Pusha T, Justin Bieber, Drake, A$AP Rocky and plenty of more artists.

Make no mistake about it, the Inland Empire native looks like he is just warming up and doesn’t seem to be satisfied. If he keeps spitting like this, he won’t be surprising anyone any more. Get a listen and download to the “Selfish” freestyle down below.

DOWNLOAD: Hit-Boy – “Selfish (Freestyle)”

Photo: Instagram