Premiere: Sean Lyric ft. Joe Budden – “Do What It Does” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Sean Lyric, the up and coming MC out of Danbury, CT grabs Jumpoff Joe Budden for this new record “Do What It Does.” The rapper/singer/songwriter’s jam with the loose quarter of Slaughterhouse is a Hip-Hop Wired world premiere.

For those unfamiliar with Sean Lyric, he’s built buzz with his previous singles “Trapped (Stuck In Relay)” (Feat. Sammie) and “My Time (Feat. Joell Ortiz’).” This record is a party song that features a fresh verse from Joey on which he raps about, what else, stepping in the club and taking your girl.

Sean Lyric’s new mixtape, The Takeoff hosted by DJ Holiday, drops this Saturday on Datpiff.com. Check out the new song down below.

DOWNLOAD: Sean Lyric ft. Joe Budden – “Do What It Does”

Photo: GimmePerfect