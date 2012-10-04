Chris Brown Officially Cuts Off Karrueche Tran To Keep Kicking It With Rihanna

Chris Breezy is cold blooded. Last night, Chris Brown was spotted at the Barclays Center, taking in the Jay-Z concert with his ex-flame Rihanna. Today, the New York Post reports that the R&B crooner has issued a statement revealing that he has dumped his current girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

“I have decided to be single to focus on my career. I love Karrueche very much but I don’t want to see her hurt over my friendship with Rihanna,” Brown said in a statement. “I’d rather be single allowing us to both be happy in our lives.”

Breezy and Rih Rih were spotted canoodling in an NYC club a couple of days. Then last night, the two were at Barclays, were Elliott Wilson snapped a photo of them sitting down, see below. As for Karrueche, her story, at least via Twitter, is that she is the one who cut Chris off.

All we’re going to say about this struggle is that karma is undefeated.

—

Photo: Twitter