Exclusive: DJ Drama Talks About His Inclusion On Hip-Hop Wired’s “Coolest Jews” List [VIDEO]

DJ Drama’s newest compilation album, Quality Street Music, just hit the streets on Tuesday. The album features appearances from Drake, Future, Waka Flocka, Tyler, The Creator, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and many more. We caught up with the Gangsta Grillz DJ at the BET HIp-Hop Awards and he spoke about getting support from Hip-Hop since he’s supported them for so long. We also spoke about Drama’s inclusion on our Wired 25, “Coolest Jews In Hip-Hop” list. “For a mixed mulatto like myself, I ain’t mad at that,” says Drama. “It took me forever to convince them I was black, then I had to convince them I was Jewish, so maybe I did it backwards.”

Check the full video below.

—

Photo: HHW