Jay-Z At The Barclays Center Live [LIVESTREAM]

UPDATE: The livestream has started, watch below.

For the past week, Jay-Z has been live streaming his opening concerts at the brand new Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Today, courtesy of Life + Times and YouTube, Hova will be live streaming the final show on this Saturday night. Jigga has been performing mostly by himself, aside from an appearance from the one and only Big Daddy Kane at the opening night of the Barclays Center. If you couldn’t make any of the past six shows, you can check out the full live stream video Saturday, October 6. 9:30 PM ET.

Check back here on Saturday Night for the full show.

—

Photo: New York Observer