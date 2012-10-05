MHz Legacy ft. Danny Brown – “Spaceship” (Prod. By Harry Fraud) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Def Jux veterans RJD2, Copywrite, Jakki Da Motamouth and Tage Future re-group as MHz Legacy to deliver us a new song titled “Spaceship.” The track features the always entertaining Danny Brown, who added an erratic verse of his own to the heavily synthesized Harry Fraud beat. Diehard Def Jux fans will notice a homage to fallen group member Camu Tao, who passed away in 2008, in the chorus’s vocal sample originally heard on 2001’s “U R What U Eat.”

“Spaceship” will appear on MHz Legacy’s forthcoming self-titled LP. The project will also feature contributions from Blu, Oh No, ILL BILL, Slug (of Atmosphere) and !llmind, and is set to release October 30th via Man Bites Dog Records.

Check out “Spaceship” below.

Photo: YouTube