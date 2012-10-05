Nike Unveils 3 New LEBRON X Colorways, Shoe Inspired By Diamonds [PHOTOS]

The LEBRON X is no secret, having officially debuted back in July. Today, LeBron James’ tenth signature is available worldwide in three colorways (Blue Diamond, Jade, and Black/Red), and Nike details how the shoe’s design was inspired by diamonds. It’s the Roc?

“Inspired by the creation and beauty of a diamond, the metaphoric comparisons run parallel to James’ career,” reads a press release about the new shoe. “Diamonds form between the Earth’s crust and super-heated core, where intensity changes the structure of carbon over time. Under extreme pressure and temperature, carbon then becomes diamonds.”

While folks got in a huff when it was originally thought the shoe would retail for $315, that is not the case. The top of the line model will go for $270 while there are two other lesser priced options that nevertheless feature all the shoes tech (Flywire and Hyperfuse construction in the upper, Nike Zoom and Phylon cushioning in the midsole, etc).

The LEBRON X+ is Nike’s first signature basketball shoe featuring Nike+ Basketball technology and is available in select colorways and in three versions: the fully loaded LEBRON X+ Sport Pack – which includes the shoe and the Nike+ Sport Kit, a Nike+ Basketball enabled version with NIKE+ technology embedded in the midsole, and a non-enabled version. The interactive experience allows users to track in-game activity with NIKE+ enabled shoes and later review, analyze, and share that information using the Nike+ Basketball app.

Watch LeBron talks about his new kicks in the video below, and check out detailed photos of the shoes in the gallery.

Photos: Nike

