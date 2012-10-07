Kanye West Deletes All Tweets, Returns Comparing Steve Jobs To MLK, Michael Jackson & Walt Disney

The love hate relationship between rappers and Twitter continues. Earlier this week, Kanye West pulled a “do over” on Twitterdom, deleting all of his previous Tweets with “BE BACK SOON” being the lone remaining message. But have no fear, Yeezy came back like cooked coke crack and went on a short diatribe bigging up the late Steve Jobs. As much as we all use iPhones, iPads, MacBook Pros, why not honor the Apple co-founder?

“WE LOST STEVE A YEAR AGO TODAY…,” tweeted Yeezy, who channeled his inner DOOM and used all caps. “HE IS ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING AND INFLUENTIAL HUMAN BEINGS OF OUR EXISTENCE ALONG WITH MICHAEL JACKSON, WALT DISNEY, AND DR. KING. LET’S BE THANKFUL FOR HIS LIFE AND RESPECT HIS LEGACY BY NEVER COMPROMISING ON OUR FUTURE.”

That’s some lofty company.

Photo: Kanye West