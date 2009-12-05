XXL Freshman Class Of 2010 List Leaked???

XXL Magazine Freshman Class List of 2010 has been leaked to the Internet. The Freshman Class list is known for showcasing the 10 new next big artists and showcased Kid Cudi, Wale, B.O.B, and Ace Hood in last years issues, just to name a few.

This years list seems to be just as well predicted with its featured artists such as Young Money’s superstar female MC Nicki Minaj, Kanye West’ label mate Big Sean, and J.Cole who was featured on Jay-Z’s Blueprint 3. Others on the list include the majorly tattooed Wiz Khalifia, H-Twenty, XV, Fashawn, Jay Rock, Skyzoo, H-Twenty, and Nipsey Hussle (In no particular order).

XXL Magazine released a statement saying however that this wasn’t the official list. The statement read:

“I’m writing from XXL to let you know the email about XXL’s 2010 Freshman Class is a fake list that did not come from our magazine. While we are flattered about the enthusiasm and heat The Freshman Class generates, this list did not come from XXL and was most likely created and leaked by someone in hopes of boosting their career. We are always on the lookout for the most promising artists who do, in fact, make it into XXL. The current issue of XXL (our double Dec/Jan 2010 issue with 50 Cent on the cover) is on stands now.”

Although XXL claims that the list is a fraud, this list looks very legit, as many of these artists have put out a good name for themselves already, and look to have promising careers. So is XXL just trying to cover up their mistake or is someone just putting their name out there for publicity?

What do yall think?