Rick Ross ft. Drake & Lil Reese – “Us (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Funkmaster Flex gets the premiere of the standout track off of Rick Ross’ new mixtape, The Black Bar MitzvahRicky Rozay and Drizzy Drake remix Lil Reese’s song “Us,” which has burning up the Chicago streets all summer.

Drake joins the latest craze of quoting Loaded Lux by stating “you give Drizzy Drake a verse, you gon’ get this work!” There are a couple of Jewish name drops all over this song that keeps up with the theme of The Black Bar Mitzvah mixtape.

This is a clean version with a couple of Flex Bomb, so mind those and get a listen to this record down below.

