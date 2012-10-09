Eminem And The Cast Of 8 Mile Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary On The Cover Of VIBE

Slim Shady returns to the cover of VIBE Magazine to celebrate the ten year anniversary of his cult-classic film, 8 Mile. B-Rabbit isn’t alone as Future, Papa Doc, and the gang join in a roundtable discussion of the film. Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Mackie, Evan Jones and Omar Benson Miller join Marshall Mathers in a chat conducted by Jeff Rosenthal to talk about the film’s impact. ” I definitely felt like I was about to embark on some s**t that was not necessarily up my alley,” says Eminem. “It was all brand new, and I’m so glad I had all of these guys around me. My hardest part, was remembering the lines. ‘Cause really, all I had to do was take myself back into the mind frame of how I felt before I got signed with Dre. It wasn’t really too much to just be myself.”

Mekhi Phifer, whose character Future was loosely based on Eminem’s late friend and member of D-12, Proof; also spoke on channeling the MC. “I definitely spoke to Proof. I didn’t sit him down, because to me the character spoke for itself,” said Phifer. “I mean, I wanted to portray him as he was in ’95. That’s why you see me with that wig, that crazy wig! [Laughs] And that even came down to the wire—we almost couldn’t do dreads because they couldn’t get the wig right.”

