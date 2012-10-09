Bun B On ESPN’s First Take [VIDEO]

The honorable Bernard “Bun B” Freeman took his talents to Bristol, Connecticut this morning and chopped it up with Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith, Eric Mangini and the lovely Cari Champion this morning on First Take.

Bun talks pigskin with the guys, specifically Wes Welker’s current contract status with the New England Patriots and his dig at Bill Belichick. He also spoke on Cam Newton’s apparent sophomore slump, as the QB has suffered a drop off in production in this early part of the season. Fluke is a pretty strong word, guys.

Check out both of the video down under the hood.

—

Photo: YouTube