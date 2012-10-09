Nicki Minaj, Drake & Rihanna Lead Nominees For 2012 American Music Awards [VIDEO]

The 40th Annual American Music Awards are set to take place next month on November 18th in Los Angeles, California at the Nokia Theater. Today, the people behind the awards have released the nominees for the show.

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are leading the pack this year with four nominations with Drake, Usher, and Justin Bieber are close being with three nominations each. J. Cole is inexplicably up for “Favorite New Artist” again while Drake and Rih-Rih will do battle in the category for artist of the year. Tyga, joins the YMCMB party as the only three nominated for “Favorite Rap Artist.”

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Drake

Maroon 5

Katy Perry

Rihanna

New Artist of the Year

J. Cole

fun.

Gotye

Carly Rae Jepsen

One Direction

Favorite Male Artist—Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Flo Rida

Pitbull

Usher

Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock

Kelly Clarkson

Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Favorite Band, Duo or Group—Pop/Rock

fun.

Maroon 5

One Direction

The Wanted

Favorite Album—Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber, Believe

Maroon 5, Overexposed

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded

One Direction, Up All Night

Favorite Male Artist—Country

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Favorite Female Artist—Country

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Band, Duo or Group—Country

Zac Brown Band

Lady Antebellum

Rascal Flatts

Favorite Album—Country

Luke Bryan, Tailgates & Tanlines

Lionel Richie, Tuskegee

Carrie Underwood, Blown Away

Favorite Artist—Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Tyga

Favorite Album—Rap/Hip-Hop

J. Cole, Cole World: The Sideline Story

Drake, Take Care

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded

Favorite Male Artist—Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

Usher

Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Favorite Album—Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, Fortune

Rihanna, Talk That Talk

Usher/Looking 4 Myself

Favorite Artist—Alternative Rock

The Black Keys

Gotye

Linkin Park

Favorite Artist—Adult Contemporary

Adele

Kelly Clarkson

Train

Favorite Artist—Latin

Don Omar

Pitbull

Shakira

Favorite Artist—Contemporary Inspirational

Jeremy Camp

Newsboys

tobyMac

Favorite Artist—Electronic Dance Music

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Skrillex

—

Photo: AP