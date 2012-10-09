Nicki Minaj, Drake & Rihanna Lead Nominees For 2012 American Music Awards [VIDEO]

The 40th Annual American Music Awards are set to take place next month on November 18th in Los Angeles, California at the Nokia Theater. Today, the people behind the awards have released the nominees for the show.
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are leading the pack this year with four nominations with Drake, Usher, and Justin Bieber are close being with three nominations each. J. Cole is inexplicably up for “Favorite New Artist” again while Drake and Rih-Rih will do battle in the category for artist of the year. Tyga, joins the YMCMB party as the only three nominated for “Favorite Rap Artist.”
Check below for the entire list of nominees for the show.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Drake
Maroon 5
Katy Perry
Rihanna
New Artist of the Year
J. Cole
fun.
Gotye
Carly Rae Jepsen
One Direction
Favorite Male Artist—Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Flo Rida
Pitbull
Usher
Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock
Kelly Clarkson
Nicki Minaj
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Favorite Band, Duo or Group—Pop/Rock
fun.
Maroon 5
One Direction
The Wanted
Favorite Album—Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber, Believe
Maroon 5, Overexposed
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded
One Direction, Up All Night
Favorite Male Artist—Country
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Favorite Female Artist—Country
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Band, Duo or Group—Country
Zac Brown Band
Lady Antebellum
Rascal Flatts
Favorite Album—Country
Luke Bryan, Tailgates & Tanlines
Lionel Richie, Tuskegee
Carrie Underwood, Blown Away
Favorite Artist—Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Tyga
Favorite Album—Rap/Hip-Hop
J. Cole, Cole World: The Sideline Story
Drake, Take Care
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded
Favorite Male Artist—Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Trey Songz
Usher
Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Favorite Album—Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, Fortune
Rihanna, Talk That Talk
Usher/Looking 4 Myself
Favorite Artist—Alternative Rock
The Black Keys
Gotye
Linkin Park
Favorite Artist—Adult Contemporary
Adele
Kelly Clarkson
Train
Favorite Artist—Latin
Don Omar
Pitbull
Shakira
Favorite Artist—Contemporary Inspirational
Jeremy Camp
Newsboys
tobyMac
Favorite Artist—Electronic Dance Music
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Skrillex
Photo: AP