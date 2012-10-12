Birdman ft. French Montana & Gudda Gudda – “Shoutout (Prod. By Young Chop)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The #1 Stunna, links up with French Montana and Gudda Gudda for this new track called “Shoutout.” Brian “Birdman” Williams has kept his music sparingly lately, doing most of his work with his epic motivational speeches on his YMCMB artists songs, Stunna returns to go for self.



This song is produced by Chicago hit-maker, Young Chop, and features a “shoutout” to every city they touch down in. Funkmaster Flex gets the call on this new joint, so mind the bombs. Get your fill of that rich man talk from Birdman along with the Morrocan MC, French Montana and YMCMB’s Gudda Gudda down below. Birdman’s solo album, Bigger Than Life, is coming soon.

UPDATE: Dirty version with no tags now available.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

• Stüssy & Nike Present “S&S Collection” [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Producers In Hip-Hop Right Now

• When Keeping It Rap Goes Wrong: 10 Cases Of Rap Music Putting People In Bad Situations

• Bangin Candy: The Lovely Briana Loyd [PHOTOS]

• More Footage Of Gunplay vs. G-Unit Fight Surfaces; Mike Knox Speaks [VIDEOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

—

Photo: IFWT