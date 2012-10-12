Gucci Mane To Release Trap God On WorldStarHipHop’s New Mixtape Site

Gucci Mane will be releasing his brand new mixtape, Trap God, under WorldStarHipHop’s new mixtape website, WorldStarTapes. “10/17/12 is a Trap Holiday. All Traps will be closed.” Gucci Mane explains in a statement.

“I feel like this was a rebuilding year for me, and my whole record label. This is the year I’m gonna power myself up and build my war chest, and regroup for next year.”

WorldStarHipHop CEO Lee “Q” O’Denat, explains the website’s decision to go with the Ice Cream Man to debut WorldStarTapes.com; stating: “Gucci was one of the first artists to drop exclusive music videos premieres with WorldStar, using the site to help break records like ‘Heavy,’ ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Making Love to the Money.’ It’s only right the trap heavyweight drops his latest tape Trap God with WSHH.”

Trap God by Gucci Mane will be released on October 17th and feature Waka Flocka Flame, Birdman, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, T-Pain, and Future.

Photo: CBSNews