Kanye West Tries To Snatch Photographer’s Camera After She Asked Kim Kardashian About Reggie Bush [VIDEO]

Note to paparazzi, don’t ask Kim Kardashian about her ex-boyfriends while in the presence of greatness Kanye West. One photographer learned this first hand while snapping shots of the Yeezy and Kimmy in Miami last night.

The couple, who have been spending a lot of time in Miami looking for a new crib to share, were leaving dinner at Prime 112 in Miami Beach when a female photographer asked, “”Kim did you know Reggie is here [in Miami] having dinner?,” reports TMZ. Not the most relevant of questions (RadarOnline reports that Kim & Ye crossed paths with Reggie Bush, though), but the follow up is what set things off.

“Did you wanna go congratulate him on his pregnancy?,” asked the photographer. At this point, Yeezy reportedly rushed at the snarky paparazzo to try to grab her camera. After the brief non-altercation, West and Kardashian jumped in a Rolls-Royce Phantom and dipped out.

There’s a good reason Yeezy probably held back. In 2008, the rapper, and his road manager Don Crowley, hemmed up and smashed the camera of photographer that was snapping photos of him in LAX airport and was arrested. After pleading not guilty to charges that included battery, grand theft and vandalism from the incident in 2009, the case was eventually dismissed the same year.

With the female photographer involved in yesterday’s incident allegedly saying, “Kanye West just tried to beat me up,” let’s hope Yeezy keeps his lawyer’s phone number handy.

Photo: TMZ/SplashNews