Lil’ B Tries Out For Golden State Warriors D-League Affiliate [VIDEO]

For months, Lil B the Based God has gone back and forth with NBA Superstar Kevin Durant about playing him one on one in a game of basketball. The NBA star laughed off the notion that the 5’10” rapper would stand a chance against the 6’10” three time scoring champion.

After their Twitter back-and-forth, Lil B put “The curse of the Based God” on Kevin Durant, which many of Lil B’s fans attribute the Thunder’s losing effort in the NBA Finals to. After the rapper took to Twitter to lift the curse, he announced plans that he will be trying out for the Golden State Warriors.

Lil B kept to his word this past weekend, sort of. He tried out for the Golden State Warriors’ new NBDL team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, which held open tryouts from everyone willing to fork over $100. The tryouts even brought out a 76-year-old hooper, who says that trying out for a professional basketball team was “the last thing on his bucket list.”

The Based God spoke to NBC KSBW 8 about his experience at the tryout, stating that he was just “putting my skills to the test and supporting Bay Area teams and spreading that love. ”

Swag to the maximum. Check out the video of the tryouts right here.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Iggy Azalea Shoots Campaign For House Of Holland Eyewear [PHOTOS]

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• RZA’s The Man With The Iron Fists Soundtrack & Score Deluxe Vinyl Packaging [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z, Will Smith, Victor Cruz And More Attend Meek Mill’s Listening Session [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Meek Mill’s Dreams And Nightmares Album

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]