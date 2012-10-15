North Carolina Woman Sets Vending Machine On Fire For Taking Her Money

We’ve all probably experienced a vending machine taking our money, and failing to provide our tasty treat selection. One woman in North Carolina didn’t take the mishap lightly, and decided to retaliate against the machine by setting it on fire.

Debra Jonhnson went H.A.M. on a 7-Up soda machine at a Piggly Wiggly store in New Bern, N.C. last weekend, causing fire fighters to be dispatched to the location.

Investigators were able to track Johnson down after viewing surveillance footage, which showed her kicking the machine. She used a newspaper to start the blaze by lighting it on fire then putting it inside the machine. She walked away from the scene, but not before grabbing a drink from another machine.

Johnson, 43, was arrested and charged, but had no problem admitting wrongdoing. “I’m representing myself ’cause I’m guilty,” she said. “I don’t need a lawyer to lie for me, cause I’mma tell you I done it.”

Waving her right to both an attorney, and refusing to post $10,000 bond, Johnson will remain behind bars until her next court date. She faces dual felony charges for the burning of personal property and burning of certain buildings.

As for the vending machine, everything inside the apparatus melted, including $35 worth of change.

Photo: WGHP-TV